Ghaani stresses Iran's support for Palestinians' right

Brigadier-General Esmail Ghaani made the remarks in a phone talk with the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Condemning the Zionist regime's brutal actions, Ghaani praised the performance and capabilities of the Resistance in supporting and defending the Palestinian people.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, for his part, emphasized the resistance and stability of the Palestinian people and the insistence of this nation on defending its sanctities with all its strength and determination, saying that the Resistance in Gaza entered this battle at the request of the Palestinian people in Al-Quds and nation inside and outside the Gaza.

He also praised the stances of the Leader, the government and the people of Iran in supporting the Palestinian people by all means.

Last night, Esmail Ghaani also held a phone talk with the Political Leader of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the latest developments on Gaza.

The commander of IRGC Quds Force strongly condemned the brutality of the occupying regime of Israel.

