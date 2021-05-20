We will soon enter Al-Aqsa Mosque: Ghaani

In his letter to the commander of al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, the IRGC Quds Force commander-in-chief said that "You have been able to break the power of the Zionist army with your wise, courageous resistance, unity and command."

Gen. Ghaani vowed to continue the path of the martyr Qassem Soleimani, his predecessor, in supporting the Palestinian resistance, saying that "We will soon enter Al-Aqsa Mosque with dignity and might to pray there."

"We will not stop helping you until the fall of the usurping regime, regardless of the threats and dangers," the IRGC Quds Force top commander added.

Gen. Ghaani concluded, "As Imam Khamenei once said, the fight against the bloodthirsty Zionist regime is a battle against terrorism and is a popular duty."

