Ghaani discusses regional developments with GC member

Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani Commander of IRGC Quds Forces Commander discussed with Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Hossein Khorasani a senior member of the Guardian Council on Wed. to discuss the latest developments in the region, including the way of interacting with the Sunni community.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Hossein Khorasani pointed to the salient and significant achievements of IRGC Quds Force in countries such as Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and other territories that are part of the Axis of Resistance and called these achievements and progress as a sign of power and authority of the Islamic Establishment of Iran under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

IRGC Quds Force commander, for his part, expressed hope that these constructive talks would bring about positive results in the interest of the dignity, power and power of the country in international areas.

