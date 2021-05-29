Israeli regime making threats because knows it is declining

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stressed that the decline of the Zionist regime is near.

"The Zionist Mossad says that its priority is Iran and the Zionist regime is threatening us because it knows that it is declining and weakening after successive defeats," he said.

"The threats of the enemy and Mossad against Iran are of no value in reality because it is time for the enemy to accept the collapse of its regime," he added.

"Unfortunately, some reactionary countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, are cooperating with the Zionist regime to maintain their throne, despite the differences of their people regarding the Zionist regime," Shekarchi noted, stressing, "But they will fall in the end."

ZZ/14000308000529