May 29, 2021, 2:08 PM

'Zionist regime's threats nothing but nonsense'

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that threats of the Zionist regime are nothing but nonsense.

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Hajizadeh called the threats of the Zionist regime nonsense.

"The words of the Zionist regime and their threats are nothing but nonsense, because the besieged Gaza Strip imposed a severe defeat on this regime," he said.

"The Zionist regime was defeated by the rockets and missiles of the Palestinian people, which they themselves made from sewer pipes," he added, saying, "The Zionist regime must pack up and look for a place to live in the United States, Alaska or Europe."

"The Zionist regime is defeatable, and the Mossad threats and the option of war against Iran, especially after their inability to resist the Palestinian Resistance, are nonsense," Hajizadeh stressed.

