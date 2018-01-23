Iran handball team loses to S. Korea

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran men’s national handball team lost to South Korea at the 2018 Asian Men's Handball Championship.

Iran's national handball team were defeated at the hands of South Korean team 28 to 24 at the quarter-finals of the Asian Championship on Tuesday.

Iran's handball team managed to climb to the quarter-finals with winning over Uzbekistan and Japan, but with this defeat, they have to play for fifth to eighth place.

At this stage, Iran is in Group 1 along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

‌The 2018 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 18th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation. The championship is hosted at Suwon, South Korea from 18 to 28 January 2018. It acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship.