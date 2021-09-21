  1. Sports
Sep 21, 2021, 7:31 PM

Iran women’s handball team into Spain world cup

Iran women’s handball team into Spain world cup

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iran women’s handball team will be competing in the next World Cup in Spain for the first time in history after advancing to the semifinal of the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

The 18th edition of the Asian Women’s Championship began on 15 and will continue until 25 September 2021.

While the event was originally planned to be held in Republic of Korea, the Asian Handball Federation announced to move the event to Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Iran was in Group B alongside the hosts Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Kuwait and Japan.

The Iranian squad defeated Syria 38-19 on Tuesday and booked their ticket to the world championship in Spain. This will be Iran's first experience in the world cup.

The Iranian women started the campaign with a defeat against Japan but gained four consecutive victories against Kuwait, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

Iran will meet South Korea on Thursday in the semifinals stage of the Asian competitions, the top six teams which directly qualify for the world cup in Spain.

KI/5310362

News Code 178938
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178938/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News