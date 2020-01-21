  1. Sports
21 January 2020 - 09:34

Iran 28-24 Kuwait: Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s National Handball team beat Kuwait 28-24 at the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team will face Qatar and Korea Republic in Group 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Group 1 includes Bahrain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Iran are in Group 2 along Qatar, South Korea are and Kuwait.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation at Kuwait City, Kuwait from Jan. 16 to 27.

It acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.

