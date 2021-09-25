  1. Sports
Sep 25, 2021, 6:53 PM

Iran finish Asian Women's Handball C'ship in 4th place

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iran women’s handball team finished the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Saturday in fourth place after the team lost to Kazakhistan in the third-place playoff.

Iran women’s handball team faced Kazakhistan in the Asian Women's Handball Championship to win a bronze medal on Saturday and lost 38-33 to their central Asian opponent.

This is while the Iranian team have already booked a place in the next World Cup in Spain by being among the four teams in the semifinals of the Asian championships. 

This will be Iranian women's first presence in the world cup in history.

Also in today's matches, Jordan and Syria faced off for seventh place while the Jordanian team narrowly defeated Syria 22-21 to become seventh.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong competed for fifth place but Uzbekistan defeated Hong Kong 28-25 to finish fifth.

The final match between Japan and South Korea will determine which team will take the trophy home.

