Iran finish Asian Women's Handball C'ship in 4th place

Iran women’s handball team faced Kazakhistan in the Asian Women's Handball Championship to win a bronze medal on Saturday and lost 38-33 to their central Asian opponent.

This is while the Iranian team have already booked a place in the next World Cup in Spain by being among the four teams in the semifinals of the Asian championships.

This will be Iranian women's first presence in the world cup in history.

Also in today's matches, Jordan and Syria faced off for seventh place while the Jordanian team narrowly defeated Syria 22-21 to become seventh.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong competed for fifth place but Uzbekistan defeated Hong Kong 28-25 to finish fifth.

The final match between Japan and South Korea will determine which team will take the trophy home.

KI