  1. Sports
Nov 1, 2021, 9:31 PM

Iran handball team departs for Qatar for intl. tournament

Iran handball team departs for Qatar for intl. tournament

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Iran national men's handball team has left Tehran for Doha on Monday night to take part in a quadripartite tournament.

The acting head coach of the Iran national men's handball team Nasser Salimi said a few days ago the Iranian team will depart Tehran for Doha on Monday.

For their first match in the competitions, Iran will face the Saudi Arabia national team on Tuesday, November 2, at 5:00 PM Tehran local time.

The Iranian team will face Kuwait for their second match on Thursday, November 4. And the team will compete against the hosts Qatar on Saturday, November 6.

The tournament will give the opportunity to get prepared for the Asian Championship. 

KI/5339392

News Code 180274
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180274/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News