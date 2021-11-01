Iran handball team departs for Qatar for intl. tournament

The acting head coach of the Iran national men's handball team Nasser Salimi said a few days ago the Iranian team will depart Tehran for Doha on Monday.

For their first match in the competitions, Iran will face the Saudi Arabia national team on Tuesday, November 2, at 5:00 PM Tehran local time.

The Iranian team will face Kuwait for their second match on Thursday, November 4. And the team will compete against the hosts Qatar on Saturday, November 6.

The tournament will give the opportunity to get prepared for the Asian Championship.

KI/5339392