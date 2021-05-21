  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 21, 2021, 9:07 AM

Live updates:

Ceasefire signals victory of Resistance in Gaza

Ceasefire signals victory of Resistance in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – A ceasefire has been announced to end Israeli aggression on Gaza and many observers believe this to be a victory for the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved late Thursday an Egyptian ceasefire proposal in Gaza, knowing that it will take into effect on Friday at 2 a.m.

Reports mentioned that Cairo will dispatch two security delegations into Gaza and Tel Aviv in order to follow up the implementation of the ceasefire, Al-Manar reported. 

The Palestinian resistance announced that it commits to the ceasefire, adding but it would remain vigilant and ready to confront any Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Hamas military spokesman, Abu Obeida, stressed, on behalf of all the factions, that the Palestinian resistance has prepared a major blow to the entire Zionist entity from Haifa through Ramon if the Zionist enemy violates the ceasefire.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza has been ongoing since May 10, leaving more than 232 martyrs and 1900 injuries. The Palestinian resistance has fired around 4600 missiles at the Zionist cities and settlements since the start of the aggression on May 10, inflicting heavy losses upon the Israelis.

MAH/PR

News Code 173722
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173722/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News