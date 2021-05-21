Ceasefire signals victory of Resistance in Gaza

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved late Thursday an Egyptian ceasefire proposal in Gaza, knowing that it will take into effect on Friday at 2 a.m.

Reports mentioned that Cairo will dispatch two security delegations into Gaza and Tel Aviv in order to follow up the implementation of the ceasefire, Al-Manar reported.

The Palestinian resistance announced that it commits to the ceasefire, adding but it would remain vigilant and ready to confront any Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Hamas military spokesman, Abu Obeida, stressed, on behalf of all the factions, that the Palestinian resistance has prepared a major blow to the entire Zionist entity from Haifa through Ramon if the Zionist enemy violates the ceasefire.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza has been ongoing since May 10, leaving more than 232 martyrs and 1900 injuries. The Palestinian resistance has fired around 4600 missiles at the Zionist cities and settlements since the start of the aggression on May 10, inflicting heavy losses upon the Israelis.

