Haniyeh pens new letter to Iran Leader to brief on Palestine

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance movement, has penned a new letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday to brief him on the ongoing developments in occupied Palestine.

The Hamas leader called for the mobilization of Arab, Islamic and international support in order to stop the brutal crimes of the Zionists against the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque amid ongoing deadly aggression on Gaza and Quds.

"The crimes against the Palestinians began exactly on April 13, when the Zionist occupiers and settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Jerusalem and the Sheikh Jarrah area. Our nation opted for patience against the Zionist regime's aggression. We in the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement also consider it our duty to respond decisively to these aggressions," the Hamas leader says to begin his letter.

He went on to talk about the Zionists action in evicting 28 Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in holy Quds to change the demography of the holy city followed by blocking the Bab al-Amoud with the aim of preventing Palestinian worshipers from going to Al-Aqsa Mosque and to prevent them from performing their religious rites as the beginning of the new Israeli aggression.

"In the face of these endless crimes, in consultation with various regional parties, we needed to immediately mobilize Islamic, Arab and international positions in order to take a decisive stance and force the Zionist enemy to stop its crimes against the people of the besieged Gaza," he said, adding "We demanded an end to any aggression against the residents of Al-Quds and its holy places, and an end to any aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian worshipers."

"The insistence of the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime on continuing their aggression against the nation, the land and the holy sites of Palestine required a decisive and legitimate response through resistance in the Gaza Strip," the letter continues.

The Hamas leader goes on to call for "immediate action to take a firm stance against these crimes and to try to mobilize Arab, Islamic and international support to prevent the Zionist enemy from continuing its brutal crimes against the Palestinian people and its land and holy places in the occupied Quds city."

In the end, Haniyah asks God al-mighty to give health to the Leader and success and prosperity to the Islamic Republic.

