Resignations of Israeli ministers indicate strategic failure

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Nasser Kan’ani said that Iran strongly condemns Zionist crimes in the al-Nuseirat camp.

He added that US and UK military and intelligence forces are complicit in the Nuseirat massacre that killed or injured more than 700 Palestinians and was a great humiliation for the Zionist regime.

Regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, he stated that eight months of war crimes by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip have been carried out with the full support of the United States, adding that there is no evidence that the US is serious about reaching a ceasefire.

If the US had had the slightest sincerity in creating a ceasefire in Gaza, it would have refrained from delivering arms to the Zionist regime and equipping its arsenals in the first place, he added, Kan'ani said.

Kanani stated that, "Repeated resignations in the cabinet of the Zionist regime indicate the internal collapse and failure of this regime to achieve any of its goals and indicate the strategic failures of this regime. Of course, the transfer of a few murderers in the cabinet of the Zionist regime will not change the situation in Palestine."

“The replacement of a number of murderers and criminals with other murderers and criminals will not change the nature of this regime’s behavior,” the spokesman noted.

His comments came after Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from the Zionist regime’s emergency government amid a months-long assault on Gaza.

At least 37,084 people have been killed and 84,494 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

