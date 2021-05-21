  1. World
May 21, 2021, 7:00 PM

World should know about ‘terror state of Israel’: Erdogan

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – “The whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is,” according to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

“The whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the seventh section of the North Marmara Motorway in Istanbul.

Turkey will continue to show the world how the map of Palestine changed since the start of the Israeli occupation, the Turkish president also said, according to Anadolu Agency. 

He also hailed the performance of his country's diplomats at Thursday’s UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine, calling it a “successful session.” 

The barrage of rockets that the Palestinian resistance groups fired towards the Israeli regime until yesterday since May 10 forced the Zionist regime cabinet to accept a ceasfire. The new round of conflict dealt a huge blow to Zionist regime's ecnomy. The ceasefire took effect at 2 am Friday.

