'Iran policies towards Axis of Resistance not to change'

The Zionists have called for a ceasefire from the very beginning of the new aggression against the Palestinian people, Iranian ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani told Al-Ahed.

Expressing Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation, Sobhani said, “In the recent aggression, Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip for 12 days, but the rockets of Palestinian Resistance forced the regime to accept a ceasefire.”

Referring to the defeat of the Zionist regime in the 33-day war against Lebanese Hezbollah, the envoy stressed that what is important for the Islamic Republic of Iran is the continuation of the Resistance.

Iran believes that if the Resistance does not surrender to the enemy, no one will be able to continue aggression against the Palestinian nation.

Elsewhere he spoke about the ongoing nuclear talks to revive JCPOA, saying, “The process of nuclear talks have been long and difficult, but talks are moving forward, and Vienna talks are taking place within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal.”

The outcome of the nuclear talks will never affect the Islamic Republic of Iran's consistent policies towards the region and the Axis of Resistance, he stressed.

