Hamas warns Zionists of committing any stupidity in Al-Quds

Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu reiterated, “We warn the occupying regime of Israel against committing any stupidity again in attacking holy Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories,” Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Al-Qanu added, “We are ready to confront any malicious plan of Zionist enemy to relocate residents of Sheikh Jarrah area or divide Al-Aqsa Mosque and change its Islamic signs and symbols."

All options for confronting the Zionist enemy are ready and on the table, he said, stating, “We warn the Zionist enemy against committing any foolishness and resorting to any stupidity that will lead to conflict and renewed tension in the occupied lands and territories.”

It should be noted that Zionist regime's military forces and settlers arranged brutal attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday. Following these attacks, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionist military forces.

As the conflict escalated between Hamas and the Israeli regime, the regime had to accept a ceasefire brokered by Egypt on Thursday. The ceasefire came into effect on Friday.

