EU foreign policy chief welcomes Gaza ceasfire

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday that the European Union welcomes the announced ceasefire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza.

Borrell also praised states who played a part in facilitating Friday's ceasefire between Palestinian resistance forces including Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others.

The EU foreign policy chief continued to express regret over the deaths of Palestinians and the Zionists in the new 11-day conflict, saying " We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days.

He reiterated the EU call for a political solution to bring sustainable peace to end the conflict forever through a two-state solution.

He also noted that the EU is renewing its engagement with key international partners, including the United States, and other partners in the region, as well as with the revitalised Middle East Quartet, to reach a two-state solution to end the conflict.

During the 11-day clashes between the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza and the Zionist regime, more than 4,000 rockets were fired at occupied lands of Palestine by Hamas and Islamic Jihad armed wings Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades, hundreds of which hit the ground in the occupied land calling into question the effectiveness of the Iron Dome air defense system in intercepting and destroying Palestinian resistance rockets.

The conflict also dealt a huge blow to the Zionist regime's economy.

The Zionist regime's security cabinet last night settled for the Egypt's plan to a ceasefire from 2 am on May 21 (03:30 am Friday Tehran local time).

Today, officials in the occupying regime in Quds also claimed that the ceasefire announced in the Gaza Strip did not apply to other areas, including occupied Quds.

KI/FNA14000231000152