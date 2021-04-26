Iran, India only continue trade relations under travel ban

Hossein Abbasnejad, from Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, said on Monday that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Iranian ports have not stopped operating, adding that Iranian maritime activities and the activities of the ports have continued while observing necessary measures announced by the Coronavirus National Task Force.

The Iranian authority stressed that after the recent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing problems in India, the Ports and Maritime Organization is acting according to the decisions made by the Coronavirus National Task Force.

He said that the crew members on the Iranian ships and at the Iranian ports observe all necessary measures in line with the health protocols during the loading and unloading operations.

He also pointed out there is no travel by citizens of both sides and only trade relations are continuing.

KI/