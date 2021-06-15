  1. Economy
Iran’s flights at airports ‘doubled’ in current year: CEO

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) said that total flights of airports running under IAC in first two months of current year (March-May) registered a 100% hike.

Siavash Amir-Makri broke the news on Tuesday and reiterated that flights of the country recorded a 100 percent growth in the first two months of the current year as compared to the months of the previous year.

He put the total number of flights launched in the first two months of the current year at 48,735.

In this period, about 3,637,000 passengers were transported at airports of the country, showing a considerable 75 percent hike as compared to the last year in terms of dispatching and admitting passengers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Makri pointed to the transport of passengers in foreign and international flights and stated, “Statistics on flight and transportation of passengers in foreign and international flights show 100 percent hike in the first two months of the current year.”

