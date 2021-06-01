  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2021, 7:29 PM

Pakistani embassy denies visa ban for students

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The Pakistani embassy in Tehran has announced that visas for student applicants are still being issued to travel Pakistan, dismissing earlier reporters on visa bans as false.

An official at the Pakistani embassy told IRNA news agency on Tuesday that visas had been issued to applicants as of today, adding that "there was no problem in that regard."

The official, meanwhile, said that there coronavirus-related restrictions in place on travels between Iran and Pakistan, adding that the bans will naturally be lifted when the health officials decide to do so.

"So far, however, there has been no pause in the visa issuance for applicants."

Earlier, some reports said that there was a pause in issuing visas to travel to Pakistan for students.

Kamal Iranidoost
