Iran extends UK travel restrictions: CAO

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said on Sunday that travel restrictions will continue through February 18, due to the new variant of COVID-19 in UK.

The deputy roads minister went on to say that no passenger is accepted at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and Iran’s National Flag Carrier “IranAir” will have no flights to London.

The Islamic Republic of Iran suspended its flight to the UK last month due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 in England, he said, adding, “According to the request of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iran cut off its flights to UK up to the end of Jan. 20 but the travel restrictions continued by Feb. 18 as well.”

Last month, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced all domestic and foreign airline companies as well as air ticket sales centers to ban sales of any ticket whether from Tehran to London and vice versa.

