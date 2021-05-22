Glorious victory of Palestinians invalidated Deal of Century

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks on Fri. following the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from its attack on the occupied lands and territories and stated that this victory invalidated the so-called plan of “Deal of the Century”, normalization of ties between reactionary and dependent Arab countries and failure of strategies of the Western, Hebrew and Arab fronts completely.

Velayati added that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the most important issue of the Islamic world, i.e. Palestine, is a stable and unchangeable policy.

The noble and great people of Palestine and Axis of Resistance proved once again that standing up against aggressors, as an Islamic and Quranic culture influenced by the words of revelation, is decisive in this unequal struggle, he noted.

Muslims and world freedom-seeking nations once again witnessed that Palestinian intifada (Uprising), which began with a stone at the beginning of the 21st century, with its growing missile power, shifted the balance of power in favor of the oppressed Palestinian people, he said, adding that the brave and courageous Palestinians defended their lands and territories with utmost power for the realization of their inalienable rights.

