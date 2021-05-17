Biden admin. approves $735 m weapons sale to Zionist regime

Washington Post has said that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on May 5.

The report further said while calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Joe Biden administration has said that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas— a position that a majority in Congress has previously supported.

According to the WP report, a new generation of House Democrats more open to questioning Washington’s support of Netanyahu is raising some concerns. Some lawmakers want to know more about the new proposed sale, and its timing, suggesting it be used as leverage.

The approval of the new arms sales to the Israeli regime comes amid the new round of Israeli regime' aggression on Palestinians first in holy Quds, then against Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been martyred so far while thousands more are injured in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

In response, the Gaza resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands, killing and injuring dozens of Zionists.

KI/PR