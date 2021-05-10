UNSC to investigate recent events in occupied lands

News sources announced the establishment of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to review the recent developments occurred in the occupied lands and territories.

According to the report, the UN Security Council is scheduled to consider escalating tensions in the occupied lands on Monday and Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

International pressure has been mounted in recent days on the Zionist regime to end the violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

In this regard, many countries in the region have condemned the violent actions of the Zionist regime in Eastern occupied lands in Palestine.

