Hamas sets deadline for Zionists to pull out from al-Aqsa

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), warned Tel Aviv in a statement this Monday afternoon about the presence of Zionist militants in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the statement, Hamas warned the Zionist regime to evacuate its security forces and the aggressors from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood before 6 o'clock local time today and free all the Palestinians who have been arrested.

