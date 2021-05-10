  1. World
May 10, 2021, 7:10 PM

Hamas sets deadline for Zionists to pull out from al-Aqsa

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades,  the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), warned Tel Aviv in a statement this Monday afternoon about the presence of Zionist militants in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the statement, Hamas warned the Zionist regime to evacuate its security forces and the aggressors from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood before 6 o'clock local time today and free all the Palestinians who have been arrested.

