Beijing expresses concern on escalating tensions in Palestine

Beijing is deeply concerned about civilian casualties due to the escalation of the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China also called on the two sides to be self-restraint to prevent the escalation of tensions.

In a similar reaction, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Zionist attacks on Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also srongly condemned the attacks and warned against the continuation of brutal and terrorist acts by Zionist forces in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

Israeli forces have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Lands of Palestine, with medics saying at least 152 Palestinians have been injured in the ensuing violence.

