UN expresses concern over escalating tensions in Quds

"I am deeply concerned by the surge in tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem [al-Quds], since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan," the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennsland said in a statement as it has appeared on the UNESCO website.

Wennsland said that the past few days alone, two Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed in separate incidents, by the Israeli regime's security forces in the context of clashes or attacks, adding that an Israeli was also killed by a Palestinian in a drive-by shooting and several others injured.

The UN official reiterated the call on the Israeli regime forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life.

He also called for holding to account and bringing to justice the perpetrators of violence on all sides.

Wennsland further expressed concern over the latest developments related to the eviction of Palestine refugee families in Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods in occupied East Quds as very worrying, urging Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The UN peace coordinator further called on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to stand firmly against violence, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric.

He further warned that If unaddressed, the situation could spiral out of control.

On Friday, which marked the anniversary of International Quds Day, the Israeli regime's security forces martyred two young Palestinians in the "Salem" camp in the west of Jenin.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that about 205 people were injured after the Zionist regime's soldiers raided the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and during their crackdown on a sit-in in Quds' "Sheikh Jarrah" neighborhood.

KI/FNA14000218000518