Zarif, Cavusoglu discuss Palestine developments in phone call

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey discussed the latest situation in holy Quds and the developments in the occupied territories of Palestine in a telephone call on Monday afternoon.

Mohammad Javaz Zarif and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also agreed that if today's meeting of the UN Security Council fails to take an effective decision on the Israeli regime's aggression in Quds, the two sides will follow up on the issue within the framework of the UN General Assembly mechanisms and an emergency meeting of OIC Executive Committee.

The two top diplomats also stressed the need for close communications between the two countries in this regard.

KI