Russia expresses concern over develoments in occupied Quds

In response to the recent events in occupied Quds and the Israeli regime's atrocities, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern and called for an end to the escalation of tensions.

"Russia is concerned about the escalation of tensions in Quds and urges all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate [tensions]," the Ministry Foreign statement said, according to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Earlier, in reaction to the incidents in the occupied city of Quds and the Zionist's atrocities against the Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority called for an extraordinary meeting of international organizations.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in occupied Quds. In a statement on Saturday, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennsland expressed concern over the latest developments related to the eviction of Palestine refugee families in Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods in the eats of the occupied Quds as very worrying, urging Israel to cease demolitions and evictions.

