May 5, 2021, 10:42 AM

1st phase of Fakhra vaccine human trial ends successfully

1st phase of Fakhra vaccine human trial ends successfully

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The first phase of the human test of "Fakhra" COVID-19 vaccine was successfully completed on Wednesday.

With the injection of “Fakhra” Vaccine to the son of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the first phase of human test of the vaccine was completed successfully.

Spokesperson for “Fakhra” Vaccine Project had announced the start of enrollment of candidates for “Fakhra Vaccine Test” in April, 2021.

It should be noted that the first phase of the clinical trial of the “Fakhra” vaccine started on Tuesday March 16 in the presence of ministers of Defense and Health and Medical Education.

