1mn doses of vaccine to arrive in Iran in coming days

In all provinces of the country, it is witnessed that amount of Covid-19 infections has reached its peak in the fourth wave and the amount is going to be decreased within the following weeks, said President Rouani on Saturday at the session of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus.

Iranian President also hailed the efforts and sacrifices of the Iranian medical staff in overcoming the deadly virus.

He went on to say that the country is scheduled to receive 1 million doses of the vaccine in the coming days.

Also, 8 million of the Covid-19 vaccines will be available for the Iranian nation in June, Rouhani said.

He expressed hope that the 13 to 14 million people who are first priority of the government, the elderly and patients with underlying medical conditions, will be vaccinated after receiving the vaccine through the COVAX platform.

According to President Rouhani, with help of the joint vaccine of the Pasteur Institute of Iran and Cuba, the country will experience a better situation in the coming summer.

He also stressed that every vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organization should be used in the country so as to put the community on the right track.

RHM/5206741