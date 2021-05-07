Zionist regime must be forced to accept CPCW: Iran UN envoy

Speaking in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on Thursday regarding the chemical weapons in Syria, Majid Takht-Ravanchi stressed that Zionist regime must be compelled to accede to this Convention.

Approvals based on political goals have undermined the authority and credibility of the Convention and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), he added.

He went on to say that misuse of the Chemical Weapons Convention by some countries and their political exploitation of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to advance their national goals is as one of the challenges of multilateralism.

Unfortunately, these behaviors have seriously undermined the Convention and also have put the status of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in a crisis of legitimacy and trust, he said, adding that this trend exacerbates the challenges of disarmament and non-proliferation, such as non-compliance of nuclear-weapon states with their obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and warning of a new nuclear arms race and modernization of such weapons.

Pointing to this issue that Islamic Republic of Iran is the biggest victim of the widespread use of chemical weapons in the contemporary history of the world, Takht-Ravanchi stated that Islamic Republic of Iran once again strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstance.

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of enforcing the Convention and the establishment of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Islamic Republic of Iran calls for redoubled efforts to achieve the universality of the Convention such as forcing the Israeli regime to accede to it and achieving main goal of the Convention in line with eradication of chemical weapons.

MA/5205996