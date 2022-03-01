Iran reiterates strong opposition to use of chemical weapons

Speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting with a focus on Syria on Monday, the Iranian diplomat said, “As the main victim of chemical weapons, Iran once again expresses its strong opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

While expressing concern about the serious effects of politicizing the implementation of the Convention on its validity, Ershadi stated, “The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should not be exploited with political motives to achieve goals of some countries. In the last few years, Syria has experienced such efforts by some member states. Iran welcomes Syria's continued cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, including its 98th report on January 17, 2022 on the destruction of chemical weapons and related production facilities in its territory.”

The UN Security Council (UNSC) meetings on Syria's chemical case should not be limited to reiterating member states' positions and discussing baseless allegations, while the Syrian government has made significant progress in fulfilling its obligations under the Convention, she said, adding, “Therefore, it is logical that UNSC to reconsider its decision to hold monthly meetings to discuss Syria's chemical case. Such meetings undermine the credibility of the Convention and the Organization rather than achieving objectives of the Organization.”

Non-universality of the Convention is another obstacle. To achieve this great goal, the Israeli regime must accede to the Convention immediately and unconditionally, Iran’s UN envoy ended.

