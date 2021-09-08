Nuclear disarmament must remain on agenda of intl. system

Speaking on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of International Day against Nuclear Tests at the UN Headquarters on Wed., Takht-Ravanchi welcomed the enforcement of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and stressed that nuclear disarmament must remain at the top of international system, because, only nuclear disarmament and complete destruction of these weapons could guarantee for non-using these destructive weapons.

Referring to 25th anniversary of signing Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and importance of this International Day in commemoration of victims of nuclear testing and environmental protection, he lashed out at the role of US government in this regard.

Iran UN envoy criticized that the United States has carried out the highest number of nuclear tests compared to other nuclear countries since 1945, with conducting 1,054 nuclear tests out of a total of 2,000.

Unfortunately, at the regional level, Zionist regime, with its weapons of mass destruction, is playing such a destructive role in West Asian region, he said, adding, “We want the international community to compel the Zionist regime to adhere unconditionally to the treaty and accept IAEA oversight over its nuclear facilities."

It should be noted that anniversary of International Day against Nuclear Tests was attended by the President of UN General Assembly, the United Nations High Commissioner for Disarmament and also permanent representatives of the member states.

