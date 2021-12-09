Terrorists in Syria accountable for using chemical weapons

"We reiterate our principled position regarding the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic that in order to prevent further sufferings of its people and the dire ramifications of this conflict on regional peace and security, efforts must be redoubled to end this unfortunate conflict," Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday, addressing a UN Security Council.

The envoy asserted, "Such efforts, must be based on certain basic principles, in particular the full respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as withdrawal of all "uninvited and occupying forces" from all parts of the Syrian soil and combating terrorist groups there in an effective manner."

Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in 2011. The United States led scores of its allies in an invasion of the Arab country three years later, under the pretext of battling the Takfiri terrorist group of ISIL.

Damascus has, on countless occasions, denounced the US-led military interference, saying it rather perpetuates the terrorist presence.

Takht Ravanchi, meanwhile, said the terror groups operating in Syria had to be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons there.

He was referring to the many false-flag attacks that have been staged by several foreign-backed terrorist groups in Syria.

The attacks have, on at least several occasions, paved the way for wholesale missile strikes against the country by the Western allies--including the US, the UK, and France--which would portray Damascus as the responsible party for the chemical incidents.

The Iranian official hailed Syria's efforts to respect the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s principles, including the complete annihilation of its chemical arsenals that have been thoroughly documented by the organization itself.

"We, once again, acknowledge the significant efforts made by the Syrian government in implementing its obligations under the [Chemical Weapons] Convention, including the complete destruction, in the least possible time and under severe conditions, of all its 27 chemical weapons production facilities as verified by the OPCW," Takht Ravanchi noted.

