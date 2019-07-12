Iran calls on OPCW to counter US unilateral sanctions

Alireza Kazemi Abadi, Iran’s permanent representative to the OPCW, made the remark on Thursday during his speech at the 91st session of the organization’s Executive Council.

The US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran have affected the process of treatment and exports of medicine for Iranian victims of chemical weapons, and thus, have exacerbated their suffering, said the Iranian envoy.

He called the US sanctions an “inhumane move”, and called for collective and individual measures by the OPCW member states in countering the sanctions.

Kazemi then recounted the instances of Syrian government’s cooperation with the OPCW, and condemned the military aggression against Syria, particularly by the Israeli regime.

He also deemed the complete destruction of chemical weapons in the world necessary for the realization of the Convention’s objectives, calling for the immediate destruction of the US’ chemical weapons arsenal, as the only country still in possession of them.

