Foreign Ministry announces new Iranian ambassador to Syria

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mehdi Sobhani has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria at the suggestion of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and with the approval of President Hassan Rouhani.

Mehdi Sobhani has previously served as Director-General of the Foreign Ministry's Office for Strategic Planning and Monitoring, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, Pakistan, Deputy Director-General of West Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

