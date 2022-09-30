Iran calls for UN support for interaction between Syria, OPCW

Referring to Syria's efforts to implement its obligations in the Chemical Weapons Convention, Saeed Iravani emphasized that the management of this case with a political approach and double standard only diverts the discussions from its technical nature and can question the credibility and authority of the UN Security Council and make it weaken.

Speaking in a meeting of the UN Security Council with a focus on the developments in West Asian region (the use of chemical weapons in Syria) on Friday, senior diplomat of the country added that Islamic Republic of Iran, as the main victim of the most systematic use of chemical weapons in history, has strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.

Islamic Republic of Iran is of the opinion that use of such inhumane weapons is a serious threat to the international peace and security and should not be tolerated, he emphasized.

The only way to ensure that chemical weapons are never used again is to eliminate them all globally and to take all necessary measures to prevent production of such weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), Iran UN envoy continued.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will help to resolve the issues between the two sides.

