Iran becomes a member in OPCW’s executive council

As held in the Hague, the Netherlands on Thu., Islamic Republic of Iran along with Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the Asian Group became a member of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

The mentioned countries from the Asian Group had been introduced to the Conference of member states, so that the Conference approved their membership.

This is while the United States and its allies in the recent months tried to block Iran’s membership in the Executive Council of the OPCW through exerting more pressure on the Asian Group.

It should be noted that the Executive Council of OPCW has 41 members from five geographical groups and is regarded as the executive pillars of the Organization, so that membership in the Council is of paramount importance for the member states.

