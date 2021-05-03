Iran Swiss diplomats mull over coop. to end Yemen Crisis

A video conference was held between Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby and the Iranian Foreign Minister’s senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

In this meeting the two sides discussed the latest developments about the peace process in Yemen, focusing on diplomatic tours to the region.

Negotiations and achievements of Peter Samnabi's regional trip to Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and Yemen, the issue of Yemen raised during the Iranian Foreign Minister's regional tours, recent consultations over the Yemeni peace agreement draft, were the main focus of the talks between senior Iranian and Swedish diplomats.

The two sides stressed the need for continued consultation and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden in order to reach a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis.

