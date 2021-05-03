  1. Politics
May 3, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iran Swiss diplomats mull over coop. to end Yemen Crisis

Iran Swiss diplomats mull over coop. to end Yemen Crisis

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Senior Iranian and Swedish diplomats stressed the need for continued consultation and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden in order to reach a political solution to end the Yemen Crisis.

A video conference was held between Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby and the Iranian Foreign Minister’s senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

In this meeting the two sides discussed the latest developments about the peace process in Yemen, focusing on diplomatic tours to the region.

Negotiations and achievements of Peter Samnabi's regional trip to Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and Yemen, the issue of Yemen raised during the Iranian Foreign Minister's regional tours, recent consultations over the Yemeni peace agreement draft, were the main focus of the talks between senior Iranian and Swedish diplomats.

The two sides stressed the need for continued consultation and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden in order to reach a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis.

RHM/IRN84317342

News Code 172946
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172946/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News