Khaji meets Pres. Assad, vows Iran's continued support

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met with President Bashar Assad of Syria on Monday.

In a meeting with President Assad, the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran will continue to support the government and people of Syria in the fight against terrorism.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for his part, welcomed the successful holding of the presidential elections in Iran and appreciated the support of the Iranian government and people for his country.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Syrian Arab News Agency "SANA" on the meeting, the two sides' talks dealt with the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and the important role played by the joint committees to enhance the bilateral cooperation in all domains, particularly in the economic one in the interest of the two countries and peoples.

Talks also dealt with the situation in the region and several issues of political concern, particularly the agenda of Astana meetings, with both sides stressing the necessity of continuing the political efforts being exerted in this track to achieve positive results in the interest of Syria and its people as well as the importance for the Committee of discussing the constitution to continue its work without any external intervention.

President al-Assad congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran, as leadership and people, on the success of the presidential elections, considering that this success deals a new blow to all forces that are trying to target security and safety of Iran.

Khaji, for his part, affirmed that the wide popular participation in the presidential election in Syria is a clear message to the strong will of its people, reiterating his country’s keenness on playing an active role in the reconstruction process in Syria and contributing to supporting its economy in different sectors in a way that eases the burdens of the unjust Western blockade on the Syrian people.

