Iran hopes change in coalition's approach may bring peace

In a telephone conversation Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen, Ambassador Peter Semneby, and Iranian FM's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji discussed new developments in the Yemeni crisis, in particular the issue of supporting the UN peace plan.

Expressing satisfaction About Iran's constructive role in the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis, Semneby called for the continuation of these efforts.

He provided some explanation on Sweden's efforts for improving the peace process in Yemen as well as the forthcoming conference to help Yemen, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, which is to be held on March 1.

Khaji for his turn expressed content about the achievements of Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths' trip to Iran and hoped that the change in the approach of the coalition and its Western supporters against the oppressed people of Yemen would lead to lasting peace.

He noted that the change in the approach of the Suaid-led coalition would improve the living conditions of the Yemeni suffering people.

