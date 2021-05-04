Iran's nuclear deal is crucial for peace in Yemen

Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers “is very important, perhaps critical to peace in Yemen,” Senator Chris Murphy, from the US Democratic Party said on a visit to Jordan, according to AP.

He claimed that without the deal, “the Iranians are going to see Yemen as an opportunity...”

Murphy warned, “so long as we’re still sanctioning the hell out of the Iranian economy ... it’s going to be hard to push the Houthis to a cease-fire.”

A military coalition consisting of several Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the support and green light of the United States, launched a large-scale invasion against Yemen in 2015, the poorest Arab country, under the pretext of returning ousted President Hadi to Power in line with their own political goals and ambitions.

UN agencies, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that the Yemeni people continue to face famine and a humanitarian catastrophe that is unprecedented over the past century.

Iran has always expressed its readiness to hold regional dialogue on Yemen to help peace in the war-torn country and has strongly rejected that it is providing military weapons to the Houthi Ansarullah movement that ousted the previous regime from power after talking the capital, Sanna with the help of the army.

