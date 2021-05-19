Iranian, Yemeni diplomats stress help in Yemen peace talks

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hussein al-Azi stressed the need for continued communication and cooperation to help peace talks in a virtual meeting.

In the online conversation, Khaji and al-Azi discussed the latest developments in Yemen in various fields, especially the results of the latest negotiations revolving around the FSO Safer, which is an offloading oil tanker moored in the Red Sea north of the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah, as well as ways to accelerate achieving peace in Yemen.

Al-Azi, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Yemeni people and stressed the importance of coordination and continued bilateral consultations.

He also briefed Khaji on the demands of the Yemeni National Salvation Government in the peace talks.

Moreover, in the online meeting, Khaji also explained Iran's viewpoints and the stances with regard to the peace process and its assistance to facilitate the talks and called for accelerating the process of negotiations on lifting the blockade on the Yemeni people and establishing peace in Yemen, as well as resolving the FSO Safer crisis.

The two sides also stressed the need for continued communication and bilateral cooperation to facilitate the peace talks.

KI/IRN84335177