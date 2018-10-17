Iran’s Jaberi Ansari meets with Qatari FM to discuss Syria, Yemen issues

Jabri Ansari, who arrived in the Qatari capital Doha this morning to discuss regional issues, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the Qatari Foreign Ministry earlier today.

Bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region, and in particular ongoing efforts to solve regional crises, including in Yemen and Syria were on the agenda of the meeting with Qatari foreign minister.

The Wednesday meeting came a day after the assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister met with Omani Yusuf bin Alawi in Muscat on Tuesday.

During his visit to Muscat, Jaberi Ansari held separate meetings with representatives of some of the various Yemeni groups to discuss and exchange views on diplomatic efforts to end the imposed war on Yemen.

The Iranian diplomat had already met with Kingdom of Sweden's special envoy for Yemen and Libya affairs Peter Semneby to help solve the Yemeni crisis and secure an immediate end to humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

On October 1st, Jaberi Ansari hosted Mohamed Abdul Salam, the spokesman and senior negotiator of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, and spoke with him about the Yemeni peace talks and ways to facilitate the success of the talks.

