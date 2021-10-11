  1. Politics
Iranian, Swiss parl. speakers meet to discuss bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – President of Swiss National Council Andreas Aebi met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

It should be noted that Andreas Aebi President of the Swiss National Council arrived in Tehran late on Sunday and was welcomed by Seyyed Nezameddin Mousavi Spokesman for Parliament Presiding Board.

