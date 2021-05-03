Zionist military forces brutally raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli military forces still continue their hostile actions in the occupied lands and territories and against the Palestinian sanctuaries, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to this report, Zionist regime's soldiers brutally attacked the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday. The Zionist military forces clashed with the Palestinians after the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, in the recent weeks, the series of attacks by Israeli settlers on the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque have intensified more than before.

Despite widespread protests by various Palestinian groups over the continuing insults against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the international community is not taking any action to stop them.

The attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque is carried out in line with the Zionist regime's Judaization process and attempts to change the Islamic context of Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as forcing the residents of Al-Quds to leave this holy place.

MA/5203783