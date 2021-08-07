Missile power of Resistance reveals weakness of Zionists

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani met and held talks with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the General Secretary of Islamic Jihad of Palestine, and the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday.

In these separate meetings, Shamkhani felicitated these resistance leaders on the brilliant achievements in the operation of Sword al-Quds and praised the pivotal role of the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in fighting the Zionist regime and inflicting a tragic defeat on the occupiers.

The volume of fire, the range of missiles, and the tactical capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have invalidated the idea of ​​the invincibility of the Zionist regime.

Today, the new generation of Palestinian youth is stronger and more motivated than previous generations, standing up against the Zionist regime, Shamkhani said.

He considered the evil plan of normalizing relations with the regime, by some Arab countries as a failure, condemning any act that would strengthen and expand the Zionist occupation.

The collapse of this fake regime is possible in the near future if all resistance groups unite under the cause of Palestine and Holy Quds, he added.

In addition to using military tools to advance its sinister goals, the Zionist regime resorts to psychological warfare and sowing discord among the Resistance groups, he said.

In this meeting, the resistance leaders praised the distinguished role of the Islamic Republic in defending the cause of the Palestinian people, saying that today, the Zionist regime is weaker, more confused, and more desperate than ever.

Many Islamic countries claimed to support the Palestinian cause, however, today, they have established relations with the Zionist regime whether secretly or obviously, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau said.

But, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the oppressed Palestinian people in word and deed, he stressed.

