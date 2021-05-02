Zionists have targeted Palestinian identity of Occupied Lands

Fawzi Barhoum Hamas Spokesman showed reaction to the heinous moves of the Zionist regime in the expansion of settlements in the occupied lands and territories, Al-Youm News reported.

The settlements of the Zionist regime will cause more displacement of Palestinians, he said, adding, “We are witnessing this today in the area of "Sheikh Jarrah" located in occupied lands and territories.”

Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime’s action in expanding the settlements and especially in Sheikh Jarrah district has targeted the Palestinian identity of the occupied lands, he underlined.

Hamas Movement called on the Palestinians to confront the Zionist regime's hostile plans in the occupied territories and added that Palestinians would eventually thwart the conspiracies and plots of Zionist regime waged against Palestinians.

The movement also called on the Arab League and the international community to confront the Zionist regime's move in Al-Quds, including the relocation of Palestinians and the confiscation of their homes and lands.

