UK-based body starts FlyTheFlag campaign for Quds Day

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic Human Rights Commission, which organizes Quds Day rallies in Britain each year, has called on people to fly the Palestinian flag anywhere and everywhere for the week running up to Quds Day which is on Friday 7th May 2021, and to then post about it with hashtag #FlyTheFlag.

The body has shared a video on its website, asking people around the world to fly the Palestinian flag in solidarity with Palestine.

"You can fly the flag outside your home, work place, car, or wherever you see suitable," its statement says.

According to the statement, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an opportunity for activists around the world to be intuitive and come up with various activities to mark the occasion in a safe way.

The body would recommend car rallies, creative arts, social media clips or the usual conventional protests if safe and permitted.

KI/IRN84317506